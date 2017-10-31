× Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says consensus not yet reached on permit-less carry bill

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn’t have a problem with allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a license, but consensus needs to be reached with Gov. Scott Walker and others with a different view on the issue.

A bill allowing the carrying of concealed weapons without a license has cleared a state Senate committee but not been voted on by the full Senate or Assembly.

Vos told reporters Tuesday that the Senate was working on making changes to the bill and Assembly Republicans have not yet had a chance to discuss the measure.

Walker has said he thinks the current system works fine. Vos has been open to making changes, such as allowing license holders to keep concealed weapons in and near their vehicles on school grounds.