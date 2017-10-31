Candy and wine: The wines that pair best with Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kids aren't the only ones who can enjoy some candy on Halloween. And what could make a sweet treat better is a glass of wine to go with it! Phil Kelly of Meijer joins Real Milwaukee with some candy and wine pairings to help you celebrate Halloween.

Did you know, many local Meijer stores have an in-store wine steward? Waukesha store director Phil Kelley spoke with his in-store wine steward, James, to get some great candy and wine pairings for your Halloween festivities.

Dry White

• This citrus-based New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc would pair well with some classic fruity Halloween favorites, like Skittles or Starburst!

• A wine like Love Block - Sauvignon Blanc, Marlbourgh, NZ ($15.99), isn`t too sweet, so it won`t overpower the candy and it will match the citrus flavors well.

• If you`re feeling bold, try it with a sour-based fruity candy like Sour Patch kids.

Medium White

• If you are a Pinot Grigio or a Chardonnay fan, pair your wine with Laffy Taffy or Sweet Tarts.

• The clean, crisp flavors will balance well with this Clos du Bois - Chardonnay, California, that has hints of apple and pear.

Sparkling

• People love Champagne because it is clean, crisp, and effervescent. When making this pairing, be sure not to subdue the flavor of the Champagne with an over-the-top candy.

• Gummy worms or bears, Twizzlers, or Swedish Fish would work well with this Rosato - Prosecco, Italy ($12.99).

• If you`re feeling a bit daring, try it with Nerds!

Light Red

• Pair a lighter red with the bulk of your milk chocolate candies.

• This Cloudline Pinor Noir, Willamette, Oregon ($14.99), is sweet, but not too bold. It has hints of light cherry that pairs extremely well with milk chocolate.

• M&M's, Twix, Snickers, and Reese`s Peanut Butter Cups all pair best with a lighter red.

Medium or Bold Red

• When drinking a dark red wine, you don`t want to add too much complexity to your palate.

• A full-bodied red wine, like Jam Jar - Sweet Shiraz South Cape, Africa ($7.99), has predominant flavors of raspberry and chocolate, pairing perfectly with your traditional smooth, dark chocolate.