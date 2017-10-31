× Donald Trump Jr. posts Halloween tweet about “socialism”

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday evening marked Halloween by tweeting that he would redistribute his child’s candy to “teach her about socialism.”

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism,” the president’s eldest son tweeted, along with a photo of his daughter dressed as a police officer and carrying a bucket of candy.

Trump Jr.’s dig at socialism got a reaction from some on the left.

The socialist magazine Jacobin tweeted a screenshot of Trump Jr.’s tweet and wrote, “Just wait until she finds out about capital income!”

And Twitter user @Bearpigman said socialism was more similar to children getting free candy from trick-or-treating than it was to her father taking her candy.

Trump Jr., like his father, tweets relatively often, drawing a mixture of praise from President Donald Trump’s supporters and scorn from his detractors on social media.

Trump Jr. garnered controversy last year when he tweeted a meme comparing refugees to Skittles. The Trump campaign defended his tweet, while the candy maker distanced itself from Trump Jr.’s comparison.