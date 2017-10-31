Gino talks with George Clooney about the new movie “Suburbicon”

MILWAUKEE -- George Clooney is back in the director's chair for the new movie "Suburbicon." Gino joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about his sit down with the Hollywood superstar.
About Suburbicon (Paramount Pictures)
Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.