Leinenkugel's new Pomegranate Shandy hits store shelves this week

MILWAUKEE — ‘Tis the season for pomegranate! Leinenkugel’s announced a new flavor of its Shandy franchise that’s perfect for fall. Pomegranate Shandy is set to hit shelves this week, and it will replace the fall seasonal Harvest Patch Shandy.

According to MillerCoors, Pomegranate Shandy is “juicy and fruit-flavored with a hint of slight citrus typical of ripe pomegranate, the beer is balanced with cracker-like malt character from Leinie’s traditional Weiss beer and finishes dry. It was brewed to be a crisp, approachable beer that serves as an invitation into craft for 21- to 34-year-old drinkers.”

Pomegranates are in season in the United States and it’s time when interest in the fruit is at its highest.

“We’re excited to tap into the seasonality and broad appeal of this intriguing fruit,” says Cara Lauritzen, who works on the Leinenkugel’s brand team. “Pomegranate Shandy is the perfect way for Leinenkugel’s to welcome the fall and winter months.”

According to a news release from MillerCoors, pomegranates — prized for its seeds — have been cultivated since ancient times throughout the Mediterranean and Middle East. They were, along with dates, among the first flavorings the ancient Egyptians used in beer as early as 3,100 BCE, according to the Jeff Alworth book, “The Beer Bible.”

Leinenkugel’s Pomegranate Shandy is expected to be available through the end of February 2018. It will be available in six-packs and 12-packs of bottles, 12-packs of 12-oz. cans, four-packs of 16-oz. cans and on draft.