Luxurious whirlpool spas and fireplaces: Tour the Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the day at Brumder Mansion -- a Victorian bed and breakfast, and theater offering contemporary amenities, intimate theater performances and antique charm.

About Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast (website)

Welcome to the Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast.

George Brumder, a prominent Milwaukee business leader, built this majestic brick home in 1910 for his eldest son. Designed in the English Arts & Crafts style, it blends Victorian, Gothic and Arts & Crafts elements.

Most of our rooms have luxurious whirlpool spas and fireplaces — ideal for your next Romantic Rendezvous.

The historic and beautiful Bed and Breakfast Mansion is perfect for Weekend Getaways, Baby or Bridal Showers, Honeymoons, and is also available for Parties, Weddings and Receptions or to celebrate your Anniversary.