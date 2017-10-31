× Miller Park sales tax: State Sen. Tim Carpenter pushes legislation to end it by 2019

MILWAUKEE — State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D – Milwaukee) introduced legislation that would end the sales and use tax that is funding Miller Park by December 31, 2019.

Taxpayers in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine and Washington Counties have been paying an extra 1/10 of one cent tax on every dollar since 1996. In 2016, that five-county sales tax generated more than $30 million.

Sen. Carpenter’s legislation, Senate Bill 443, was introduced on October 9th. Carpenter issued the following statement in a news release on Tuesday, October 31st:

“I know this is one of the more unpopular taxes residents of this area have been paying for years and we are way beyond the end date as far as what we were told. I’m trying to really set the record straight.”

The Miller Park sales tax end date has shifted multiple times over the years. Most recently, it was reported to sunset in 2019.

