× Packers, Lions meet on the gridiron for the 176th time Monday night at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers hope to get back to their winning ways when the team hosts the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday evening, November 6th.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won three consecutive games on Monday Night Football, including a 27-13 win over Philadelphia last season. It will be the third time the Packers and Lions have met on MNF and the first since 1972. It will also be the 25th consecutive season (1993-2017) that Green Bay is

appearing on MNF, the second-longest streak behind Denver (1992- 2017).

Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 25-1 against the Lions in the State of Wisconsin since 1992. Green Bay has an 18-4 overall mark (.818) and a 10-1 home record (.909) against Detroit under Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Green Bay swept the regular-season series with the Lions last season for the first time since 2012 and for the seventh time under McCarthy.

The rivalry actually kicked off in 1930 at City Stadium in Green Bay, a 47-13 Packers win. Two seasons later, the teams began a yearly series. Monday marks meeting No. 176 in the all-time series (including playoffs). The Packers lead the regular-season series, 98-68-7 (.590), and have won both postseason contests the two have played.

The previous four times the Packers have lost heading into the bye, they have won each game immedietely following the bye. Three of the four games took place at home against division opponents (2014 vs. Chicago, 2009 and 2013 vs. Detroit). This will be the first time since 2007 (at Denver, Week 8) that Green Bay will play on Monday Night Football coming out of its bye.