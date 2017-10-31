× Police body camera bill places limits on access

MADISON, Wis. — It would be more difficult for the public to view footage taken on police body cameras under a bill making its way through the Wisconsin Legislature.

The proposal would prohibit police from releasing footage taken in a place where there’s a reasonable expectation of privacy unless permission is granted by all witnesses, victims and property owners.

A state Assembly committee was to vote on the measure Tuesday, making it available for the full Assembly to take up this month.

The measure is opposed by open records advocates who argue it is too restrictive and will make it nearly impossible for the public to see video captured on policy body cameras.

Supporters say it will protect the privacy of people captured on body camera footage while also establishing statewide guidelines for law enforcement agencies.