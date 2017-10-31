Robert Anderson due in court, accused in fatal shooting of 6-year-old Justin Evans Jr.

MILWAUKEE — 34-year-old Robert Anderson is due in court on Tuesday, October 31st for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in connection with the death of six-year-old Justin Evans Jr.

Evans Jr. was fatally shot near 23rd and Finn in Milwaukee on July 22nd. He was stuck by a stray bullet while visiting his grandmother’s home — as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

Anderson faces the following charges:

First degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential witness spoke with police about this case — and identified Anderson as the shooter in this incident. The witness was present at the time of the shooting. The witness told police Anderson was at 23rd and Finn and “was yelling at someone” to “get off (Anderson’s) (expletive) block.” The witness told investigators he saw Anderson “in the middle of the street, with a firearm in his right hand, running northbound toward 23rd and Finn.” Anderson was “firing his handgun while he ran” and the witness indicated he “could see the handgun ‘bucking up’ in Anderson’s hand while Anderson fired.”

Investigators found 14 9mm gun casings in the area where the shooting took place. The complaint indicates “all 14 casings were consistent with having been fired by the same firearm. This is consistent with one shooter.”

If convicted on the reckless homicide charge, Anderson faces up to 60 years in prison.