Show of support for “Nightmare Before Christmas Bay View” targeted by thieves twice in 1 week

BAY VIEW — There’s been a show of support for Bay View’s most popular Halloween display — hit twice by thieves in just one week.

The owner of the “Nightmare Before Christmas Bay View” said random people on the street have been giving him money.

The home is on Logan Avenue between KK and Montana.

First — someone stole decorations from the home, and on Saturday, October 28th, thieves stole the donation box filled with money to help stray animals being cared for at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

The homeowner said all of the money received will benefit MADACC.