Silver Alert: Search is on for 63-year-old David Luckett from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing Milwaukee man, 63-year-old David Luckett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Luckett was last seen in the area of 80th Street and Marion Street on Monday, October 30th at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Luckett is described as 5’8”tall, 180 pounds, medium build, with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat and a navy blue polo shirt with stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.