× Starting pay is $17.64/hour: We Energies looks to hire seasonal telecollectors

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is looking to hire seasonal telecollectors for a starting wage of $17.64 an hour.

A news release says as a seasonal telecollector, you will be responsible for contacting customers, negotiating payment arrangements, issuing reconnection orders, educating customers on the collection process, and providing tips to customers to conserve energy to reduce their energy bill. Various shifts are available between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays. A typical season is February-October.

We Energies says it offers comprehensive benefits packages.

Applicants must possess customer contact or call center experience. Computer experience is required.

Learn more at we-energies.jobs.