State Senate set to pass bill easing child labor requirements

MADISON — The state Senate is set to take up a Republican bill that would further loosen child labor restrictions.

The bill would allow minors to work in businesses owned in whole or in part by their parents or guardians without a child work permit. The bill doesn’t change current limitations on when minors can work or how long, minimum wage requirements or restrictions on hazardous employment.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association has registered in support of the measure. No other groups have registered a position on the bill.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. Approval would send it to the state Assembly.