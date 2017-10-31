× Thunder cruise to 110-91 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his 17 points in the pivotal first quarter.

Oklahoma City went from down four to a 20-8 lead on George’s jumper with 4:16 left in the first. It was essentially over from there, especially with the way Westbrook kept finding driving lanes.

The reigning MVP dished off to Steven Adams in the paint when he wasn’t taking it to the hoop himself. Adams finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant added 17 points off the bench for the Thunder.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting. But the NBA’s scoring leader spent much of the first quarter on the bench with two fouls, and the Bucks struggled from the 3-point line, opening 1 of 14.

No other Buck scored in double figures.

The star-laden Thunder taught a lesson to the up-and-coming Bucks, who hope to contend in the Eastern Conference.