Total loss: Fire destroys Charter Manufacturing in Mequon; cause under investigation

MEQUON — Firefighters on Monday night, October 30th were called out to the scene of a fire at Charter Manufacturing — located near Port Washington and Glen Oak Road in Mequon.

The build’s smoke alarm went off at 9:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene ten minutes later, flames were shooting out of the roof. Authorities say the fire was so intense, crews had to fight it from the outside.

Mequon Fire Chief David Bialk says he put out the last hot spots six hours after the initial call. He declared the building a total loss.

Daylight exposed much of the damage — which runs the entire length of the building. The damage is so severe, the building owner hired a private company to board up the property shortly after the fire was out.

At this time, firefighters are working to find a safe place to enter the building — to determine the cause of the fire. If it’s too dangerous to enter, the building will be torn down — with the cause possibly buried under the rubble.

Officials say no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, the ten employees that worked in this building have relocated to another corporate office in Mequon. A company spokesperson tells FOX6 News they were already back to work by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.