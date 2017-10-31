× “We’re excited:” After announcement it would become a mid-century cocktail lounge, Von Trier to remain Von Trier

MILWAUKEE — Von Trier, a popular German bar on Milwaukee’s east side will remain Von Trier, according to a press release from Von Trier’s owners released Tuesday, October 31st.

The owners, John and Cindy Sidoff, said in the release they’re collaborating with Wes Shaver and Mike Sorge on operations and programming moving forward.

Shaver and Sorge are the owners of Black Sheep, and they manage operations at The Schwabenhof. They’re also two of three partners at The Love Shack.

Von Trier will remain open through early January 2018 before closing for renovations.

It’ll reopen in early February 2018.

Von Trier’s owners aligned with Shaver and Sorge shortly after an announcement was made that Von Trier would close and become a new concept — a mid-century cocktail lounge.

According to the release, “Shaver and Sorge look forward to preserving Von Trier’s history and concept as well as enhancing it by implementing some exciting new additions such as a tap wine system, rejuvenated stein club/ German beer programming and re-launch of the food program. In addition, there will be visual and infrastructure renovations being made including a new sound system, improved lighting, seating and table surfaces.”

The release notes that The re-opening of Von Trier’s kitchen is a major component of the Von Trier rebrand.

Previously known as a “wurst house,” Shaver and Sorge plan to implement an impressive and fun menu including unique sausages, sandwiches, and sharables. In addition, a Friday Fish Fry is proposed complete with German potato salad, handmade potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread — accompanied by a live polka band weekly. The menu also will include Schnitzel Sandwich — topped with herbs and fried egg, a cheese and wurst platter, and an assortment of sausages/leberkase, kraut, cabbage and bread.

The complete menu will be announced in January.