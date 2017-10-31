× Wisconsin Herd to play season opener at BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will open their inaugural season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Wisconsin Herd will celebrate their “Wisconsin Opener” presented by Menominee Tribal Enterprises on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center as part of the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary Season. The game will be open to Herd Season Ticket Holders with buses transporting fans to Milwaukee from Oshkosh. The Herd also plans to distribute tickets to community organizations focused on education, youth health and wellness, community betterment and mentoring.

The Herd games on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 will be played at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and will be closed to the public. Opportunities for fans to watch and listen to these games will be announced later this week.

The Wisconsin Herd is planning to celebrate the team’s official home opener presented by BMO Harris Bank on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase for this game, and the Herd’s remaining 20 home games, on Friday, Nov. 3.