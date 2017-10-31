× Wisconsin Senate to take up fentanyl regulations

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate is set to adopt a bill cracking down on deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.

The potent drug is being added to heroin to stretch its use, leading to spikes in overdoses across the state. Republican Rep. John Nygren’s daughter, Cassandra Nygren, was charged this month with allegedly providing the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman.

The Republican-authored bill would add fentanyl analogs to the synthetic opiates category of controlled substances, making it easier for prosecutors to go after manufacturers. Possessing, manufacturing or dealing a fentanyl analog would be a felony.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June but the Senate plans to amend it to include more analog forms.