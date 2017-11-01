× Admirals drop 2nd straight matchup, falling 5-3 to Grand Rapids Griffins

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals were outshot by a greater then 2-to-1 margin as they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night, November 1st at Panther Arena.

The loss was the second straight for the Ads, the first time this season they have dropped consecutive contests.

The Admirals got on the board first leading scorer Emil Pettersson tallied his fourth goal of the season 10:39 into the game. Pettersson’s wrister from the hashmarks of the right circle beat Griffins goalie Jared Coreau and went off the post and in.

However the Ads lead wouldn’t last long as Grand Rapids’ Matt Puempel scored to level the score at the 12:53 mark of the first period.

The Griffins got their first goal of the game just before the mid-way point of the second period as Ben Street got his first of the season.

Alex Carrier level the score for Milwaukee with just 2:17 to play in the second period when he was the trailer in a 3-on-2 during a Griffins power-play. Carrier’s wrister beat Coreau stick side for Milwaukee’s second shorthanded goal of the season.

Just as quickly as Carrier tied the game, the Griffins regained the lead as Eric Tangradi deflected a shot with only 53 seconds left in the sandwich frame to stem any Admirals momentum.

Third period goals by Dominic Turgeon and Matthew Ford pushed the Griffins lead to three before Milwaukee’s Harry Zolnierczyk scored on a rebound with 5:06 to play in the game to make the final score 5-3.

The Admirals are off on Thursday before hosting the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night.