Arrested and charged: Man wanted after shootout with officers taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested the suspect who fled from police and shot at officers multiples times Tuesday evening, September 26th.

32-year-old Alfredo Montanez was taken into custody on October 31 during a search warrant at the Plaza Motel in Franklin.

He’s facing the following charges:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Police say officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery near 15th and West Lincoln on September 26th. The suspect — later identified as Montanez — fled in a vehicle later crashing near 9th and Cleveland.

“The suspect got out and drew a weapon and fired several shots at the officers. The officers both returned fire,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, one inside the vehicle and another in the direction that Montanez fled.