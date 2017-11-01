Bill moves forward in state Capitol restricting public access to police body camera footage

MILWAUKEE — A bill that would severely restrict when the public has access to police body camera video has advanced at the state Capitol. The bill passed the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee in a vote which went along party lines — with eight Republicans for it and four Democrats against it. Basically, it would make body camera video confidential with few exceptions.

Body camera video was a key piece of evidence in the shooting of Sylville Smith by a Milwaukee police officer in August of 2016. Video like it would remain public under the bill, but video showing the arrest of Kenneth Brown in August (a man later accused of abducting his daughter and taking her across state lines) inside a south Milwaukee home would be restricted.

“Just because something is a government document doesn’t necessarily mean it should be available for public viewing,” said Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum).

Rep. Kremer sponsored the bill. Under it, body camera video could not be made public unless the incident involved injury, death, an arrest or a search.

Kremer said the bill intends to keep sensitive images from being released, such as responses to a sexual assault or crimes against children.

“Do we want that kind of video being just thrown out the door and posted on the evening news or YouTube?” said Kremer.

“I’m alarmed by it. I mean, it raises the emotion in my chest like, ‘whoa, you might have a problem here,'” said Michael Bell, whose son was killed by Kenosha police.

Bell’s son was killed by police in Kenosha 13 years ago. He said he supports some restrictions, but said the bill goes too far.

“Lots of questions. It’s just, the bill is too raw right now,” said Bell.

Even if an incident meets the requirements for video release, if it happens in a private place — like a home — victims, witnesses and property owners must approve the release.

Sources familiar with the bill’s writing said that means a landlord could block the release of video from an incident involving a tenant. Or if any officer stops someone they know and lets that person go without a search, that body camera video would be kept confidential.

“Eventaully, the courts are going to weigh in on cases, I’m sure, and we’re going to come back and revisit this,” Kremer said.

The state’s largest police union, the WPPA, supports the bill. Its director said the provision allowing departments to delete video after 120 days would be a huge cost savings. However, the group says it agrees with critics who say the limits placed on when video could be made public, are too strict.