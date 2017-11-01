× Bill would allow Tesla to open dealerships in Wisconsin

MADISON — Electric-car manufacturer Tesla would be able to sell its vehicles directly to customers in Wisconsin under a bill circulating in the Legislature.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday would only allow electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to consumers in Wisconsin. State law currently prohibits automakers from operating or controlling a car dealership.

Tesla sells directly to consumers and says Wisconsin’s law preventing it from operating a car dealership is outdated and anti-business. It is lobbying to pass the exemption that would allow it to open a store in Wisconsin to sell and service its vehicles.

Tesla says each store would be a $1 million investment and create at least 25 jobs.

The measure is being sponsored by Republican Rep. Rob Brooks and Sen. Chris Kapenga.