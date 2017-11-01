× Downtown Milwaukee’s annual holiday lights return November 16

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee’s holiday lights are set to make their return November 16th through January 1st.

Milwaukee Downtown and Business Improvement District #21 announced the 19th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will kick off with a switch-flipping ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 16th, in Pere Marquette Park — located at 900 N. Plankinton Avenue. The switch will simultaneously light the holiday decor in Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park and Zeidler Union Square, as well as downtown’s street decorations.

Get there early, the preshow entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature spirited performances, musical numbers, warm holiday treats, a fireworks show at the end of the evening — and the show’s guest of honor, Santa Claus!

The performers at the celebration include local band, Charles Walker Band; ice-carving artist, Art Below Zero; Anita’s Dance Center; Hawaiin pop band, Ocean Rush; jazz singer, Jenny Thiel; soul pop singer, Lex Allen; Milwaukee Bucks Beats Drum Line and Bango.

Following the ceremony, free Jingle Bell bus rides presented by Meijer will take guests past all the newly lit scenes.

After opening night, Jingle Bell bus rides will operate from 6:00 to 8:20 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, November 17th through December 30th. Rides are $2 per person and depart from The Shops of Grand Avenue located at Center Court, 275 West Wisconsin. Avenue.

For more information on the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, CLICK HERE.