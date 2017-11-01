× FBI: 2nd person wanted for questioning in New York City bike lane truck attack

NEW YORK — The FBI says another person is wanted for questioning in the New York City bike lane truck attack.

.@FBI currently seeking the public's assistance with information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov in relation to the deadly NYC terror attack. pic.twitter.com/K0yvWplYO8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2017

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn’t say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.