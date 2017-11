MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters on Wednesday afternoon, November 1st were called out to a vacant home near 26th and Auer.

The call came in around 1:00 p.m., and the flames were extinguished by 1:30 p.m.

Officials said a fire on the second floor caused quite a bit of damage.

We’re told the vacant home was being renovated.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.

PHOTO GALLERY