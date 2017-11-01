× Gov. Walker invites Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Wisconsin.

Walker told reporters Wednesday that he extended the invitation during his trade mission this week to Israel. Much of the focus of the trade mission has been about water needs and water technology.

Walker says Netanyahu could benefit from visiting Chicago and Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan. Walker says he hopes the trip could come within the next year or so.

Walker met with Netanyahu one-on-one in Jerusalem on Monday.

Walker says plans by Foxconn Technology Group to build a display screen plant in Wisconsin have been a topic of conversation on the trade mission, particularly since the Taiwanese company chose to locate in Wisconsin in part because of access to water.