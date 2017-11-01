× MPD: 20-year-old man suffers serious injuries after shooting near 24th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot near 24th and Hopkins Wednesday, November 1st.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspects.

