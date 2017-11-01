× New ‘Ride MCTS’ mobile app allows you to plan and pay for your trip

MILWAUKEE — The future of transit is here. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) introduced Ride MCTS, a new smartphone app that’s a first of its kind in Wisconsin, that lets people plan their trip, buy their ticket and get on the bus — all from their smartphone.

According to a news release from MCTS, bus riders will love the trip planning, alerts and real-time information, while those who are new or unfamiliar with public transit will enjoy how simple and easy the app makes getting on board.

“MCTS has done it again, making riding easier and more accessible to people across the region,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “While Silicon Valley efforts get all the headlines, MCTS needs to be applauded for finding new and exciting ways to continue to use technology to improve their system. This app is another major leap forward in transit and continues our countywide effort of creating the most empowering, sustainable and nimble government.”

The app works like this: open the app, plan your trip, buy your fare and get on board — it’s that simple.

MCTS says paying for a ticket is a snap Buy a 90-minute ticket for $2 or a 24-hour ticket for $5 using your credit card, PayPal, Venmo or Apple Pay. Trip planning in the Ride MCTS app is powered by Google and MCTS real-time bus information — allowing riders to now miss your ride or have to wait in the rain.

According to MCTS, the app was developed in partnership with Tixora, a Wisconsin-based start-up company that has worked with MCTS since 2016 on an e-ticket for special service to Summerfest.

“We could not be prouder of this project and this app,” Tixora Co-founder and CEO Aaron Redlich said. “Tixora’s mission is focused on helping to improve public transportation through technology. This app makes riding easier than ever before.”

The Ride MCTS app is currently available in the Apple app store, with an Android version under development.

For more information on how to use the app CLICK HERE.