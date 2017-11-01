× Police: 25-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning, November 1st.

Officials say the incident happened just before noon near 10th and Keefe on the city’s north side.

The victim was shot outside of a residence by someone in a passing vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).