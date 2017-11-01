Police: 35-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s south side; no arrests made

Check the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
Posted 6:05 am, November 1, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, November 1st on the city’s south side.

It happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. near 14th and  Euclid.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation to determine a motive and to seek the suspects involved in the shooting.