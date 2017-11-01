Program through Feeding America aims to spread cheer to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The holidays are a time for celebrating with family, often around the dinner table. And a program through Feeding America aims to spread that cheer to families in need. Carl spent the morning learning how you can support food for the holidays.

About Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin (website)

For nearly 35 years we have worked together with our members and partners to feed the hungry. Today, we are the leading hunger-relief network in Wisconsin with food banks in Milwaukee and the Fox Valley. We work with a network of more than 600 member organizations in 36 counties throughout eastern Wisconsin, including food pantries, soup kitchens, meal programs, emergency shelters, day care centers and senior centers. Each year, millions of pounds of food come through our two food banks through a number of sources and are distributed to families and individuals facing hunger through our dedicated members. Together, we serve nearly 400,000 people each year, including 124,000 children and 41,000 seniors.

We are also bringing more people together around the table to address the root causes of hunger. We are focusing on innovative solutions that will enable us to bring more fresh, healthy and nutritious food to those facing hunger, and move families to self-sufficiency. We are proud members of Feeding America, a national network of more than 200 food banks across the country, and the largest domestic hunger-relief agency here in the United States.