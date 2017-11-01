× “Represent the spirit of the Packers:” Nominations being accepted for Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY — The annual search for the next honoree for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame has begun. The nomination period will remain open until Thursday, November, 30th.

Fans are asked to nominate themselves, a relative or friend for the honor of being the 20th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame with an essay of 500 words or less, describing the merits of the nominee. Each nomination should be accompanied by a photo.

According to a press release, the ten finalists who best represent the spirit of the Packers will be chosen in December by the Packers Fan Hall of Fame selection committee. The final round of voting will be from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2018.

During the voting process, Packers fans will be asked to vote for one of the 10 finalists, whose stories will be profiled on Packers.com.

The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: Fans and previous honoree votes (50 percent) and the Packers’ committee (50 percent).

The nominating and voting process will take place entirely online through the Packers website.

Fans without internet access can mail their nomination essays, along with their contact information, to the Packers’ Milwaukee office address:

Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

3939 W. Highland Blvd.

Milwaukee, WI 53201

For those mailing applications, a copy of the original photo should be submitted in case of damage or loss.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in late February 2018. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2018 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2018 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of Fan Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Past honorees include: (1999) Mel Knoke, Appleton, Wis.; (2000) Louis Gardipee, Black River Falls, Wis.; (2001) Ed Jablonski, Wausau, Wis.; (2002) Paul Mazzoleni, Green Bay; (2003) Wanda Boggs, Brookfield, Wis.; (2004) Sister Isaac Jogues Rousseau, Milwaukee; (2005) Dorothy Hanke, Milwaukee; (2006) Kathy Lazzaro, Milwaukee; (2007) Rich Barbera, River Vale, N.J.; (2008) Richard ‘Ike’ Eisenhauer, Wauwatosa, Wis.; (2009) Allan Hale, Green Bay; (2010) Jim Becker, Racine, Wis.; (2011) Tom Little, Mount Sterling, Ill.; (2012) Rick Steele, Greensburg, Pa.; (2013) Edward Fritsch, Sheboygan, Wis.; (2014) Vivian Scherf-Laabs, Cedarburg, Wis.; (2015) Steve Schumer, Gillette, N.J.; (2016) Patricia Nevala, Menomonie, Wis.; (2017) Frank Lamping, Union Grove, Wis.