Silver Alert: 78-year-old man who is non-verbal missing from IL; last seen in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man, last seen in Oak Creek Wednesday evening, November 1st.

Billie Joe Henson is a 78-year-old white man with gray hair, balding on top and hazel eyes. He has scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen around 8:00 p.m. near the We Energies Power Plant in Oak Creek. He was wearing black pants, a black leather jacket, a black baseball cap and a watch.

Henson is described as non-verbal. He’s missing from Kane County, Illinois.

He may be driving a 2010 red Ford F-150 with Wisconsin license plates 39BJH. The vehicle has a cheerleading sticker on the rear passenger window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at (630) 232-8400.