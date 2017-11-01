Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today

Check the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to anyone who wants it on Wednesday.

The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer on Wednesday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., as part of their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion during the World Series.

The free tacos are thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin who stole a base in the top of the 11th inning in game two of the World Series on Oct. 25th.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 25: Cameron Maybin #3 of the Houston Astros steals second base against Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eleventh inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Of course, Maybin celebrated the moment afterwards on Twitter with a gif of Oprah.

“What’s better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1!” Maybin tweeted.

Taco Bell also tweeted about the big moment.

The free Doritos Locos taco is limited to one per person at participating locations only.