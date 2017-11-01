Check the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant delays persist hours after fatal crash on High Rise Bridge in Milwaukee

Tiny toy testers: Top 10 preschooler-approved toys for 2017

Posted 10:00 am, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, November 1, 2017

BROOKFIELD -- The Goddard School in Brookfield is one of fifty schools across the country that voted to determine the top preschooler-approved toys for 2017.

Now, the votes are tallied and a list of the top ten are out!