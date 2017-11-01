Tiny toy testers: Top 10 preschooler-approved toys for 2017

BROOKFIELD -- The Goddard School in Brookfield is one of fifty schools across the country that voted to determine the top preschooler-approved toys for 2017.
Now, the votes are tallied and a list of the top ten are out!
- KID K'NEX Budding Builders Building Set from K'NEX
- SmartMax USA My First Safari from Smart Toys & Games/ SmartMax USA
- Bucket Balls from DuneCraft
- Monkey Around from Peaceable Kingdom
- Go! Go! Smart Wheels: Race and Play Adventure Park from Vtech
- Lil' Critters Shake & Wobble Busy Ball from Vtech/Leap Frog
- Star Diner Restaurant Play Set from Melissa & Doug
- OombeeCube from Fat Brain Toys
- Lil Lemonade Stand from Learning Resources
- Let's Go Code! Activity Set from Learning Resources