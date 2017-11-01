× Traffic Alert: Fatal semi crash shuts down I-43 northbound near National Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A fatal crash involving a semi has shut down all northbound lanes on I-43 near National Avenue. It was reported around 3:45 a.m.

At this time, traffic is being diverted off onto exit 311.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash.

I-43 NB all lanes closed at High Rise bridge due to fatal crash at 3:45am. SB lanes 1,2,3 closed. NB expected to be closed for 3-4 hours. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) November 1, 2017

BREAKING: Alternate routes for fatal semi crash are 794NB, Water Street, 6th Street north. I-43NB closed for 3-4 hrs pic.twitter.com/tHEulioBR5 — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) November 1, 2017

