Traffic Alert: Fatal semi crash shuts down I-43 northbound near National Avenue
MILWAUKEE — A fatal crash involving a semi has shut down all northbound lanes on I-43 near National Avenue. It was reported around 3:45 a.m.
At this time, traffic is being diverted off onto exit 311.
No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash.
