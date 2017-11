MADISON — The UW-Madison Police Department say an incident at the Law Library is over — no threat on campus exists.

WiscAlert-All Clear. Situation at Law Library over. No Threat to campus exists — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) November 1, 2017

WiscAlert-There is an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun has been reported at Law Library 975 Bascom Mall. Officers on scene. Avoid the — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) November 1, 2017

A Wisc alert that went out urged students to avoid the area — and everyone on campus should seek a safe location.