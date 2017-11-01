× Vehicle strikes utility pole, catches fire in Ozaukee County, driver flees the scene

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s is investigating a vehicle crash and fire that happened late Tuesday night, October 31st.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle on fire as a result of striking a utility pole at Lake Shore Road and Pioneer Road in the Town of Grafton.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was not located and is unidentified at this time.

The vehicle was severely damaged from the crash and fire.

Anyone with information of this incident is requested to call the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 284-7172.

The Mequon Police Department, Grafton Police Department, and the Grafton Fire Department assisted the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.