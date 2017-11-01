× Winner! $67K Badger 5 ticket sold in Delavan

DELAVAN — Check your tickets! One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Monday, October 30th to win the night’s $67,000 jackpot.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at the Del-Mart Phillips 66 located at 338 East Walworth Avenue in Delavan.

Monday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 17, 21, 23, 27 and 30. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. A winner at this prize level must redeem their ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.

The jackpot is estimated at $29,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing.

How to Play