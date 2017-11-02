× $700K project to reconstruct Oak Leaf Trail on Milwaukee’s east side set to begin

MILWAUKEE — The Oak Leaf Trail on Milwaukee’s east side, a frequently used commuter route, is getting a bit of a facelift starting this month.

Drainage problems along the trail from East Belleview Place to North Prospect Avenue have caused it to deteriorate. The reconstruction is expected to address those drainage issues.

Phase I of the project will encompass installation of a drainage system. The new system will better manage storm water runoff that collects in the corridor. During this phase, temporary weekday trail closures will occur between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When the trail is closed, trail users will follow the signed detour along surface streets. Phase I is expected to last four to six weeks.

Phase II of the project, to begin in spring of 2018, will see the trail reconstructed and widened from its current 10 feet to 12 feet. Work includes reconstruction of the trail base and asphalt surface, and paving of a new access ramp at North Bartlett Avenue. The trail will be closed during the full duration of Phase II, or about four to five weeks. Trail users will follow the signed detour.

The $700,000 project is funded in part through a Department of Natural Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program Grant for $168,000 and a contribution of $175,000 from the Urban Ecology Center.

Project updates and trail closures will be posted at OakLeafTrail.com.