Ald. Bob Donovan says Milwaukee is “plagued with unsafe drivers,” calls suspects in fatal crash cowards

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan spoke to the media and constituents in his district on Thursday afternoon, November 2nd in the wake of a fatal crash that happened at Becher and Muskego late Wednesday.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in the crash — and now, Milwaukee police say they are search for two suspects in connection with the wreck.

“I won’t call it an accident because there was no accident that occurred here. What occurred here last night was a murder, pure and simple,” Donovan said. “Good people who live and work in this neighborhood rendered aid and assistance to this innocent victim — and I want to thank them publicly.”

Donovan called out the suspects — and appealed for the community to help police in any way.

“Those two individuals exited their vehicle, and what can only be described as an extreme act of cowardice, fled the scene while that poor man was laying here dying,” Donovan said.

“What I do believe is Milwaukee is plagued with unsafe drivers — and that needs to somehow be addressed.” The alderman indicated he has asked City of Milwaukee traffic engineers to conduct a traffic study to determine if anything could be done to make the intersection of Becher and Muskego safer.

“I don’t necessarily believe that this intersection is unsafe,” Donovan said. “What I do believe is Milwaukee is plagued with unsafe drivers — and that needs to somehow be addressed.”

Ironically, during his midday news conference, the alderman was interrupted by a vehicle squealing its tires.

“There we go,” Donovan said, after pausing because of the disruption.