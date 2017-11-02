× Assembly to take up bill that would allow anyone of any age to hunt

MADISON — Anyone of any age, even toddlers, could legally hunt in Wisconsin under a bill the state Assembly is set to take up.

Right now someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they’re participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt, effectively letting anyone of any age hunt.

The measure also would wipe out the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one weapon between them.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill during a floor session scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the bill on to the Senate.