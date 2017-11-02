× Delicious tradition returns: We Energies Cookie Book now available, features 31 recipes

MILWAUKEE — The 2017 We Energies Cookie Book is now available. Customers can download the book and find a distribution schedule here.

The book is filled with 31 recipes from bakers, beekeepers, farmers and more. This year’s book is a celebration of Wisconsin products: honey, cranberries, cherries, pumpkin, cheese, and of course, milk and butter.

Signature events take place November 4th at Miller Park in Milwaukee and Fox Cities stadium in Appleton. Mrs. Claus and Santa’s reindeer again will be on hand, and cookies and hot cocoa will be handed out.

The We Energies Cookie Book dates back to 1928. Dozens of old editions can be found here.