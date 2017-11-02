“Freshest, finest flowers:” Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse holding annual open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For more than four decades, a local florist has celebrated the season with an annual holiday open house. Carl spent the morning at Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse to share some of the latest trends and gift ideas for the holiday.

About Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse (website)

Since 1904, when the Schneck and Bliese families opened the first flower shop on Main Street, we have been the oldest continuously operating floral business in Waukesha County. From that single store, Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse has bloomed into Waukesha’s finest full-service florist, known for its beautiful floral design capabilities and matchless customer service.

The Loppnow family purchased the business in 1977. Today, brothers Tom and Marty Loppnow, who run the daily operations of Waukesha Floral, consider it a family affair. Additionally, several other family members work within the business. When age and use took its toll on the original floral shop building purchased by the Loppnows, it was replaced with a tropical greenhouse and an octagonal shop designed to mimic the springhouses of Waukesha, “the spring city” where people came “to take the waters.”