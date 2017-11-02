× Green Bay police: Needle found in 8-year-old boy’s Halloween candy

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police said Thursday, November 2nd a needle was discovered in an eight-year-old boy’s Halloween candy.

Police said the boy was about to eat a piece of candy and quickly realized a needle was in it, so he gave it to his grandmother.

The boy’s grandmother then threw away all of her grandchildren’s candy collected during Trick-or-Treating.

The piece of candy in question was taken to the police department on Thursday morning, and an investigation revealed it was collected near Velp Avenue, Neville Avenue and Windford Avenue.

The origin of the candy/needle is unknown.

Police are encouraging parents to go through their child(ren)’s Halloween candy to ensure it’s safe for consumption.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, you’re asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP.