It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The We Energies Cookie Book is ready for release

MILWAUKEE -- It's that time of year again! The We Energies Cookie Book will be released this weekend -- just in time for the holiday season. Cathy Schulze with We Energies joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some of her favorite recipes.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Our annual Cookie Book is ready for release! The holiday favorite will be handed out at distribution events across our service territory starting Oct. 31. Signature events take place Nov. 4 at Miller Park in Milwaukee and Fox Cities stadium in Appleton.
This year’s book is a celebration of Wisconsin products: honey, cranberries, cherries, pumpkin, cheese, and of course, milk and butter. The book features 31 recipes provided by bakers, beekeepers, farmers and more. It also includes fun facts about agriculture along with photos of each cookie.
Recipes were sourced from across the state and include Maple Ginger Cookies from B&E’s Trees in Viroqua and a raspberry merengue recipe from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine. Eric Olesen of O&H attributes his recipe, fondly called Aunt Margaret’s Yummies, to his aunt, “a sweet little Danish lady who loved to bake.”