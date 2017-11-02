× Last tap: South Shore, Estabrook beer gardens to shut down for season after Sunday

MILWAUKEE — You last opportunity to enjoy the South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden and the Estabrook Beer Garden is this weekend. The beer gardens will shut down for the season after Sunday.

A news release from the office of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele indicates South Shore Terrace, operated by the Parks Concessions Division, will offer food and beer specials throughout the weekend. Patrons bringing their own pint glasses will see them filled with beer for only $3 each. A limited number of souvenir pint glasses and steins will be available for purchase. Beer will be “free flowing” Sunday, beginning at 4:00 p.m., with free beer until it runs out or 6:00 p.m.—whichever comes first. Indoor and outdoor seating, as well as gas-fired warming pits, will be available. South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden is located at 2900 South Shore Drive. More information is available at southshoreterrace.com.

Estabrook Beer Garden will offer half-priced beer, Saturday and Sunday. The beer garden located at 4600 Estabrook Drive. More information is available at estabrookbeergarden.com.