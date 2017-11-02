Parents sought after 16-year-old found weighing 54 pounds, unable to talk

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a Washington state couple after authorities found a 16-year-old weighing just 54 pounds last year.

Both 45-year-old Anthony Foxworth and 42-year-old Mary Foxworth are on the run after pleading guilty to a criminal mistreatment charge in Lewis County Superior Court in October. On Wednesday, they failed to show for their sentencing hearing and a no-bail bench warrant was issued for their arrests.

When authorities found the child, he didn’t know how to read or write and hadn’t been attending school, according to KCPQ. The 16-year-old had also never been taught to use a toilet.

Law enforcement first learned of the child’s condition when the Foxworths sought medical help in January, 2016, telling doctors the boy hadn’t eaten in three weeks, according to court documents. He was eventually taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Doctors found that the boy was unable to talk and couldn’t open his mouth far enough for a throat examination. He had multiple bald spots, was unable to stand on his own, had 24 teeth needing dental work and the skeletal age of a 13-year-old, among multiple other medical issues. Doctors initially thought he was between eight and 10 years old.

A year later, the boy has reportedly put on 93 pounds and grown 3.5 inches while in the care of a foster family.

Anthony and Mary Foxworth were last seen in Grand Mound, Washington at a gas station with their green and silver 1998 Chevrolet Suburban (WA license DP25339).

They are also associated to a black 1999 Toyota 4Runner (WA license ASK0996).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Centralia Police Department detective bureau at 360-330-7614 or call 911.