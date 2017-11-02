Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Wednesday night, November 1st and early Thursday morning, November 2nd. Two women were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 88th and Congress around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital. The suspect in the shooting is an acquaintance of the victim.

MPD personnel are seeking to arrest that known individual.

The second shooting happened near Broadway and Wisconsin at approximately 1:55 a.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred as a result of a dispute.

MPD personnel are continuing their investigation and seeking to identify the suspects involved in this incident.